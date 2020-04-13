Sachajuan Liquid Soap GET IT

Sweden-based Sachajuan is first and foremost a hair care company, known for its proprietary “Ocean Silk Technology”, a recipe infused into its products to ensure strong, healthy, hydrated strands (and a healthy scalp, too). The brand has extended its secret formula into a handful of skincare products, too. And speaking of handful: If you have one of this liquid soap, your skin is left soft, silky, and hydrated.

[$26; allbeauty.com]

