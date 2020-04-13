The Body Shop Tea Tree Liquid Soap GET IT

The Body Shop’s entire tea-tree oil line is worth endless accolades, thanks to the ingredient’s ability to neutralize inflammation, irritation, and even breakouts on the skin. (Tea tree oil is often called “nature’s antiseptic” because it’s used to nix fungal and bacterial infections, or disinfect cuts and counter bug bites.) This hand wash keeps skin void of germs and any other maladies, while also preserving moisture levels.

[$15; thebodyshop.com]

