Head Back To The Office Wearing A New Buttoned Down Dress Shirt

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Sponsored content. Men’s Journal receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below

We aren’t too far off from the 4th of July. With that nice look weekend ahead of us, we can unwind and forget about the daily grind. But soon enough, you’ll be back. And you should go back to work and the grind with some new style. Style like the amazing Buttoned Down Tailored Fit Dress Shirt.

This Buttoned Down Tailored Fit Dress Shirt is quite the shirt to have, especially during the summer. It’s got a nice, lightweight design that won’t overwhelm you in the heat. That’s thanks to the 100% Supima Cotton design, which makes it light and breezy. The perfect kind of shirt to wear in the heat.

Another benefit of the cotton design of this shirt is how it looks. What makes it so great is that the checkered plaid pattern in that light blue/white design makes it ideal for summer. Not too dark, so it doesn’t absorb the heat. And its blue design has an oceanic quality to it like you’re always hanging by the beach.

It should be no surprise that the Buttoned Down Tailored Fit Dress Shirt can be found over at Zappos. It’s an outlet that carries nothing but the best, and this shirt is one of the best. You’ll be able to go to work and feel more relaxed than ever before. For a perfect summer wardrobe choice, you can’t go wrong.

So if you are looking to head back to the office after the holiday with some new style, then you need to pick up the Buttoned Down Tailored Fit Dress Shirt from Zappos right now. You’ll be thankful you spent the money when you’re feeling light and easy all day long.

Get It: Pick up the Buttoned Down Tailored Fit Dress Shirt ($49) at Zappos

