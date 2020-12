Adidas Urban Global Long Sleeve Shirt GET IT!

Whether you are lounging about the house on your day off looking to relax or you’re heading out to get the blood flowing, you will be happier if you have this long sleeve on your back.

Get It: Pick up the Adidas Urban Global Long Sleeve Shirt ($35) at Dick’s Sporting Goods

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!