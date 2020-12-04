Head On Over To Dick’s Sporting Goods For Your Holiday Shopping Needs

Carhartt Rugged Flex Rigby 5-Pocket Pants GET IT!

Carhartt makes some of the best clothing for the working man out there. Durable and fashionable stuff that will last for a good long time. Like these pants that will work wonders for any man’s attire this winter. Wear them to work or wear them out with the crew. No matter what, you won’t have any issues when these pants are in your life.

Get It: Pick up the Carhartt Rugged Flex Rigby 5-Pocket Pants ($45) at Dick’s Sporting Goods

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!