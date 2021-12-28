Head Out This Winter in Warmth and Style With This Tommy Hilfiger Beanie Set

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

These next couple of months, we would all be wise to bundle up as best as we can. And that means layering up with the best gear around. Coats and undershirts and warm pants and all that. But most importantly might just be the items one can find in the Tommy Hilfiger Flag Patch Beanie, Gloves & Scarf Set.

One can find the Tommy Hilfiger Flag Patch Beanie, Gloves & Scarf Set over at Macy’s, which is no surprise at all. Macy’s has a deep bench of amazing items in stock most of the time and they tend to be discounted pretty favorably. One just has to look at the quality of these items and the quantity of the discount to know you’ve made a good decision.

Within this set, you will get some of that fine Tommy Hilfiger craft. A beanie to keep that head warm in tandem with a pair of gloves to keep the hands loose and limber with a scarf to help the neck stay as warm as possible. All three of which will help you look pretty damn good too boot.

Being that these come from TH, it only figures that these items would look and feel pretty good. You will feel comfortably enveloped in them to keep the warmth in stock at all times. And that blue red design with the logo emblazoned on them gives your winter attire a nice little boost in style.

Right now you can get the Tommy Hilfiger Flag Patch Beanie, Gloves & Scarf Set at a pretty sick discount. One just has to go to Macy’s before January 2nd, 2022 and before they sell out to get them. And we would highly recommend doing so before the winter gets too brutal out there.

Get It: Pick up the Tommy Hilfiger Flag Patch Beanie, Gloves & Scarf Set ($53; was $88) at Macy’s

