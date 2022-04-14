Head to the Beach in Comfort With These Wellen Lined Swim Trunks

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Everybody should be getting excited because beach season is finally upon us. Some of us can get out there and others have a few weeks until it’s finally warm again, but either way, we can rest easy knowing the winter is over. And that means you need to pick up the Wellen Lined Swim Trunks from Huckberry right now.

If you like going to the beach, you know you need to have something like the Wellen Lined Swim Trunks in your life. You don’t wanna go to the beach in jeans or whatever. You want some lightweight yet durable shorts that are made to handle the water and the sand. That’s what you get here.

You get a really durable pair of swimwear here because Huckberry is one of the best outlets out there at making clothing that is made to be worn out and about. And they do that with these trunks because they use polyester and spandex to give them the comfort, breathability, and mobility that you need to comfortably hang out at the beach all day.

There’s also the added benefit of the quick-drying nature of these Wellen Lined Swim Trunks. You won’t have to wait around too long to get yourself dry so you can head home. It also doesn’t hurt that these shorts look pretty damn good too. Good enough you can just wear them as shorts during the day.

When it comes to clothing for the man that likes to be active outside, Huckberry makes the gear we need. And the Wellen Lined Swim Trunks are the kinds of shorts that make that claim a true one. So pick up a pair now so you can roll onto the beach all season long in comfort and style.

Get It: Pick up the Wellen Lined Swim Trunks ($78) at Huckberry

Check out the great products and gear we recommend to Men’s Journal readers

Related Links

The Best Supplements for Men’s Health & Fitness 2022

The Best Vegan Protein Powders & Plant-Based Protein Powders

Best Easy-Use Nose Hair Trimmers for Men

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!