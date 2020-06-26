Head To The Beach With A New Nike Backpack In Tow

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

The weekend is here and that means it is the perfect time to head to the beach. You got all this free time and the temperature is just right for a beach trip. If you’re going out, you need a bag to store all your stuff when you lay out or go in the water. Why not make it this Nike Brasilia Backpack?

You can never go wrong with picking up something from the Nike brand. There’s a reason it has become one of the top tier brands out there. When you pick up Nike stuff, you can bet your bottom dollar that it will satisfy. And the Nike Brasilia Backpack is no different.

When it comes to a bag, you want it to have plenty of space for all your stuff. And the Nike Brasilia Backpack has plenty of space. There are a bunch of pockets and compartments in there to organize your belongings any which way you so desire. All of which in a way that won’t be uncomfortable to wear.

Going out with the Nike Brasilia Backpack, you won’t have to worry about it getting too beat up on you. It can handle the stress of an active life. The durability on this bad boy is pretty high. Nike knows its customers are an active bunch and that kinda group doesn’t need to worry about their bag ripping on them.

Right now, you can get this brand new Nike Brasilia Backpack for an amazing price. A 40% discount on this bag is a pretty spiffy deal for anybody. You can head to work or to the beach with this and never have to worry about storage space again.

Get It: Pick up the Nike Brasilia Backpack ($27; was $45) at Zappos

