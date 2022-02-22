Help Combat Climate Change With Sustainable Apparel From LifeLabs

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

There’s never a bad time to buy new clothes. We like to buy new items when the seasons change so as to fit the new weather. But you can’t ever go wrong when you find new items that look like they’ll fit your life like a dream. Especially if those items are a perfect match for the seasons we are in.

When the weather is cold we want items that’ll keep us warm and when the weather is hot we want items that’ll help keep us cool. It’s only natural. But a lot of these items can leave a lot to be desired. So much so that we end up using a lot of resources in the day to help regulate our body’s temperature. And that is no good.

Why is that no good? Because we end up wasting a lot of resources and that is no good for the environment. There has to be a better way to keep us comfortable during the day without having to spend so much money on heating or air conditioning. This is why we are all very lucky that LifeLabs is here.

LifeLabs is a brand that makes some fantastic clothing. But it is more than clothing that looks good on us when we wear them. They make clothes that are made to regulate our temperature during the day. Be it the CoolLife or WarmLife items in their collection, you will be sure that you won’t feel uncomfortable in your day.

How does LifeLabs make items like that? By utilizing tech to either trap the body heat within the clothing or to let it out. With the WarmLife items, there is a paper clips worth of aluminum in the materials to help reflect your body heat back so you stay warm. And for CoolLife items, the materials used are lighter and more transparent so the heat can escape more easily.

All of that is well and good, but the work done at LifeLabs is more than just that. Sustainability is achieved in other ways as well. Such as how these items are sourced and then produced. Because those two areas of clothing production can cause a lot of issues with mother nature. But not with LifeLabs items.

For one, the items in the LifeLabs collection use less material than other items like them which means less waste. That alone helps reduce the impact on the land. But there are other ways as well. Water usage has been decreased by 70%. Fewer chemicals are used in the process. And packaging these items is more responsible, seeing waste used there as well.

All of this is thanks to the work started by LifeLabs founder Dr. Yi Cui. The good doctor is a Stanford Professor as well as a Chairman of The Precourt Institute for Energy. He was awarded a grant from the Department of Energy to figure out how to get textiles to use less energy. And after 6 years of work and research, he figured it out.

Dr. Yi Gui figuring out this process is what led to the creation of LifeLabs and the CoolLife/WarmLife brand of products. All of which do a great job at keeping us comfortable during the day, which look good, and which help keep the world a healthier place. And to show you guys what the items are like in the LifeLabs store, we have displayed a few of our favorite items below.

Each item we laid out for you guys below is a real winner. Depending on the season, you can find an item that will make a wonderful addition to your life. A nice variety can be found below. So if you want to pick up some new clothes that help you out a great deal as well as help out the world at large, LifeLabs has the sustainable apparel for you.

