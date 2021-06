PGA Tour 5-Pocket Horizon Golf Pant GET IT!

Dad’s go-to trousers for on and off the golf course, these solid textured golf pants are made from a blend of polyester and cotton with a touch of stretch for a comfortable and stylish fit. They have classic five-pocket styling for a versatile look.

Get It: Pick up the PGA Tour 5-Pocket Horizon Golf Pant ($50) at Men’s Wearhouse

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!