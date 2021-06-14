Help Dad Look His Best With New Golf Apparel From Men’s Wearhouse and Jos. A. Bank.

Traveler Collection Short-Sleeve Pique Polo Shirt GET IT!

Forever a classic, the Jos. A. Bank cotton pique polo is a spring and summer staple with its simple, two-button placket and detailed trim along the collar and sleeves. Dad will enjoy for seasons to come thanks to the special fabrication that resists pilling, shrinking, fading, and wrinkling. Not to mention it comes in a variety of foundational and fun colors at pricing that allows for more than one.

Get It: Pick up the Traveler Collection Short-Sleeve Pique Polo Shirt ($35) at Jos. A. Bank

