Help Save The World With These Clothes From Levi’s x Outerknown

Everybody knows Levi’s. It’s one of the most well-known brands in the world. But when most people think of Levi’s, they tend to think of jeans. And for good reason, as Levi’s does make amazing jeans. But Levi gets into other areas of fashion as well, and all of those items are pretty great too.

Levi’s makes some great stuff, and its gear is even better when it’s a collaboration with one of our other favorite brands, Outerknown. It is a team-up that has made some truly amazing items, sure to only grow over time.

This collaboration is off to a great start. Looking at what’s available, it is clear that these items are made for casual wear. But casual doesn’t have to mean unappealing. But what makes this collaboration great is that these two teams are trying to make the world a better place. Making fashion can leave a big footprint on the world but with these items, the footprint is going to be decreased exponentially. So you can look good while also feeling good at helping the environment in whatever way you can. No beating that.

For any guy looking to add some new great items into the fall wardrobe, check out the great items below.

