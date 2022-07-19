Help Take Care of The World With This Peanuts Themed Collaboration With Cariuma

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

We’ve written about Cariuma many times in the past. It’s a brand that we love. The footwear that they make is incredibly comfortable, very affordable, and also quite helpful to the environment. You’d be hard-pressed to find a pair of shoes that are as comfortable and sustainable as the ones from Cariuma.

Every time Cariuma sells a pair of shoes, Cariuma helps donate to the Brazilian Rainforest. 2 Trees are planted for every shoe sold to be exact. In tandem with the incredibly responsible way these shoes are made and manufactured, you are helping keep the environment from being further destroyed.

To help kickstart even more sales, Cariuma has teamed up with Peanuts to make a limited edition line of shoes and shirts. This Peanuts Themed Collaboration is meant to celebrate the Take Care With Peanuts initiative. This initiative is meant to promote three messages, all of which roll into one message of basic decency. Take care of yourself, take care of each other, and take care of the Earth.

Those three messages are core to the timeless appeal of Peanuts and also core to the appeal of Cariuma. Doing good for all is doing good for yourself. Life is a circle like that. If you want to take part in this limited edition Peanuts-Themed Collaboration with Cariuma, check out the newly launched items below.