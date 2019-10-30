Help The Environment By Purchasing This Hoodie On Sale At Huckberry

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.





It’s time to start adding options to your closet that will help keep the cold at bay. And one of the best choices for any man is a good old-fashioned hoodie.

A hoodie is more than just versatile; it’s just made to be super comfortable and relaxed. There are plenty of scenarios where a simple hoodie will suffice, but that’s for chores and stuff. Going out in a hoodie can still look good. And you will look really good when you rock the Wellen Hemp Zip Hoodie from Huckberry.

The Wellen Hemp Zip Hoodie is a great hoodie. Whichever color you choose of the three options—Navy, Heathered Sage, or Striped Olive (shown)—it is going to be a good-looking addition to any guy’s wardrobe. They are great for the fall aesthetic too, so any outfit in a more relaxed situation will be a lot more rounded out.

The Wellen Hemp Zip Hoodie is made of cotton and hemp. The cotton is used to make it really comfortable and insulated for colder days. The hemp makes it really durable, too. Combined, it makes for an amazing hoodie that stands head and shoulders above others.

Not only is the Wellen Hemp Zip Hoodie an example of how great Huckberry is, but the business practices make Huckberry great as well. There is no over-shipping, so there’s no worry about unused product being sent to a dump. The materials used are sustainable and they are made in ethical factories.

Huckberry has the Wellen Hemp Zip Hoodie on sale right now. The need for a hoodie isn’t going to let up anytime soon, so add one or two of these to your collection and make going out in the cold a more fashionable and insulated experience.

Get It: Pick up the Wellen Hemp Zip Hoodie ($61; was $88) at Huckberry

Check out the great products and gear we recommend to Men’s Journal readers

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!