Help The Environment In Style With This Sweater From Everlane

Who doesn’t love cashmere? It’s one of the most comfortable materials out there one can wear. It’s just so soft and inviting. But cashmere can be a little bit expensive.

Everlane is a clothing brand with the goal to make clothing in a way that doesn’t add to the beating the environment is taking. Not only that, but Everlane clothing is affordable—far more affordable than other cashmere sweaters.

How does Everlane keep things environmentally conscious, affordable, and still fashionable? It works with plenty of recycling programs to get discarded cashmere, then sweaters are spun with non-mulesed extra-fine merino wool. The wool is collected in an environmentally conscious way as well, so these sweaters will show no signs of being made from recycled materials.

Our pick for top Everlane sweater is The ReCashmere Crew. It’s an amazing looking sweater that is a perfect example of what Everlane can do. It’s a simple look but it really pops with that amazing cashmere material.

There are nine different color options one can choose from. All of them are really great. But of all of them, red is our favorite. This isn’t a bright red, it is a little more muted. So it fits in with the autumn aesthetic.

Just because one wants to be environmentally conscious of these things doesn’t mean they have to look bad. Brands are making great progress at crafting clothing in a way that doesn’t demolish the world. Everlane is one of the best at doing this kind of work, and their The ReCashmere Crew is a great example of the work being done. Amazing looking and comfortable, the environment isn’t the only thing that benefits from this sweater’s existence.

