Help Veterans Catch One More Wave When You Pick Up Some Gear

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

The summer is right around the corner and that means it is time to go out and enjoy the sun. Head on down to the beach and take in the sun while enjoying the ocean. It is something everybody can enjoy. But there is one group that has a harder time than most in enjoying the beach. And that is injured veterans.

Veterans deserve all our love and respect. Fighting for our freedom is something that can really take a toll on them. Especially those that have suffered a debilitating injury. We need to do whatever we can to help those men and women.

If you want to help the vets be able to enjoy the beach and surf yet again, then you need to head on over to One More Wave. This is an organization that has been founded by Veterans, for Veterans. It’s an organization that wants to help injured Veterans get the equipment they need to get back in the water.

Helping get Veterans in the water isn’t just great because it gives them something fun to do. But it also gives them a sense of community, as well as providing them with a sense of therapy. Being out there and riding a wave can be a big help for veterans to unwind and soothe their minds a bit.

One of the biggest ways that One More Wave helps injured Veterans is by providing wounded/disabled veterans with customized surfing equipment. If they have an injury that makes it hard to use surfing equipment, One More Wave is there to help provide them with what they need.

But that isn’t the only way that One More Wave helps. You can donate money, time, and/or stock to the cause. This helps One More Wave gather enough resources to keep providing Vets with equipment and community.

And if you head on over to One More Wave and shop the selection of gear, you will be doing the cause some good as well. Because with every purchase, proceeds are provided to help Vets get the surfing equipment they need.

To help One More Wave provide Veterans with the surf therapy equipment, you can pick up some of the shirts and hats that are available in the One More Wave store. Items that are perfect to wear this summer. Items that can help spread the good word of this amazingly helpful organization.

DO you want to help the Veteran created One More Wave? Then you can do your part by picking up one or two of these items we have gathered for you below. Each of these items will look good in your closet and they will help a worthy cause.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!