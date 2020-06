Adaptive Surfer Silver Silver Tee Shirt GET IT!

This shirt really gets the message across as to what One More Wave is all about. Helping injured vets enjoy the ocean once more. It’s a great logo for a great mission in a comfortable shirt.

Get It: Pick up the Adaptive Surfer Silver Silver Tee Shirt ($10; was $25) at One More Wave

