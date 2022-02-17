Help Your Feet and the Planet When You Pick Up These Blue Knit IBI Slip-Ons

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Comfort is always key when we go looking for new pieces of fashion. Sure, we want to look good too. But at the end of the day, we want to feel good if we’re gonna be wearing something for hours at a time. And you can’t go wrong with the perfect balance of style and comfort that the Blue Knit IBI Slip-Ons from Cariuma provide.

Style is obvious when you look at the Blue Knit IBI Slip-Ons. They got a slick and old-school look to them. You will look as comfortable as you feel. And that is very comfortable because Cariuma is one of the best brands out there when it comes to making comfortable footwear.

Comfort is found in the Blue Knit IBI Slip-Ons in a few ways. For one, it isn’t very tight. Another reason is that they are very lightweight and breathable. Yet another is that the soles of these bad boys are so soft and responsive that you can stand up all day long without feeling any issues.

Maybe the best element of these, like everything from Cariuma, is that they are sustainably made. The world benefits from you picking these up next to other pairs. Not just from the way they are made but from the fact that every pair of shoes sold at Cariuma means 2 trees get planted in the Brazilian rainforest.

We’ve tried out Cariuma shoes before and we love them. So if you are out there looking for a comfortable pair of casual footwear to add to your collection, then the Blue Knit IBI Slip-Ons are perfect in our eyes. They look great and feel even better. How can you argue with a tandem like that?

Get It: Pick up the Blue Knit IBI Slip-Ons ($98) at Cariuma

Check out the great products and gear we recommend to Men’s Journal readers

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!