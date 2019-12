Hooded 3D-Lettering Cotton Blend Fleece Sweatshirt GET IT!

Everybody has to bundle up during these cold months that are ahead of us. Pick up this good looking, comfortable as all get out hoodie from Lacoste. It’ll make going out a lot easier for those who are wearing it.

Get It: Pick up the Hooded 3D-Lettering Cotton Blend Fleece Sweatshirt ($99; was $165) at Lacoste

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!