Dockers Jean-Cut Supreme Flex Pants GET IT!

When you need pants for outings outdoors or family get-togethers during the holidays, you’ll want a good ole pair of chinos like these. These are cut in a similar way to Jeans to make the comfort level out of this world.

Get It: Pick up the Dockers Jean-Cut Supreme Flex Pants ($65; was $72) at Macy’s

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!