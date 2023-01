Flint and Tinder 1-Year Wash Jeans Tapered GET IT!

Denim jeans are the basic, classic pair of pants that you can wear pretty much anywhere. Even at a more relaxed office setting. And these Huckberry jeans are so appealing to the eye and easy to wear.

Get It: Pick up the Flint and Tinder 1-Year Wash Jeans Tapered ($158) at Huckberry

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!