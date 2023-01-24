Style

Here Are 5 Pairs of Pants Every Guy Should Have

Under Armour Men's Rival Fleece Pants
5
Amazon 4 / 5
by Tom Lorenzo
Jan 24, 2023

Under Armour Men’s Rival Fleece Pants

GET IT!

Sweatpants are great in two wildly different situations. Either lounging around the house when you’re not working or going out for a very vigorous workout. Under Armour makes great clothing that will survive a workout and are so comfy that you will enjoy the hell out of a day off.

Get It: Pick up the Under Armour Men’s Rival Fleece Pants (starting at $19) at Amazon

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!

Back to top
More from Style