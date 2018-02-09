With Game of Thrones coming back for an eighth and final season, anticipation for the series has reached a fever pitch. With the premiere debuting in April, Adidas has joined up with HBO to put out a collection of GoT-themed Ultraboosts.

Taking inspiration from some of the most notable characters and families from the series, the Ultraboost collection has six different models, all designed with unique colorways and features. Each of the varieties has a quote on the back of the shoe that relates to the specific family, including “Winter Is Here” for the White Walker collection. The designs also include custom insoles with the Game of Thrones logo and a spot under each shoe tongue with a family sigil or quote related to the model.

Game of Thrones will debut on April 14. The Game Of Thrones x adidas Ultraboost collection has an official release date: March 22. You’ll be able to buy the adidas Game of Thrones Ultraboost collection at adidas.com as well as at DICK’S Sporting Goods, available online and at select stores nationwide on the release date, Friday, March 22.

Inspired by the colours and details of the Seven Kingdoms and beyond The Wall. The @adidasrunning x @GameOfThrones #ULTRABOOST collection is available March 22nd on https://t.co/JB4rBfGDDo and in adidas stores. pic.twitter.com/9QTC0QuBtv — adidas Running (@adidasrunning) March 11, 2019

Here’s a look at the Game of Thrones Ultra Boost collection.