Here’s How To Save 40% On This Amazing Michael Kors Parka

If you haven’t given a thought to winter since you stowed your puffer coat away in the back of the closet last spring, let us be the first to remind you: Winter is coming. Hey, just because Game of Thrones is over doesn’t mean we all shouldn’t heed the words of House Stark. Fact is, cold, harsh weather is definitely on the way. Get prepared now by nabbing this awesome Michael Kors Snorkel Parka. It’s on sale at Macy’s for an amazing $150 off.

Regularly $375, right now you can get your hands on this parka for just $225—that’s 40 percent off! You seriously cannot wait on this deal. It doesn’t expire until October 30, but even at press time sizes and colors were going fast.

You don’t need a code or special invitation to get your body into this killer Michael Kors parka. Just go to Macy’s and take advantage of this jaw-dropper of a deal before your size and favorite color are all gone. And hurry—these coats absolutely, positively will not last.

Speaking of colors and styles, there’s a great selection of shades on this parka. From the olive and orange shown at the top to black, navy, khaki, taupe, and grey, there are seven colors to choose from. If you’re into camo, there are two styles of camo prints available: classic green, and a more subtle blue.

And right now, sizes in most colors are still available from XS to 3XL. But we can’t stress enough: this great selection will not last for long. So get over to Macy’s today, and pick up this Michael Kors parka for $150 off its regular price.

The Perfect Parka

Michael Kors’ Snorkel Parka features a stand collar with attached faux-fur trim hood. It also has an attached quilted bib that adds a 20-degree warmth factor, and of course it’s lined and insulated throughout for when the wind really starts biting. To beat back that wind, it offers both zipper and button closures at front. The cuffs are adjustable.

With a cotton/polyester body, it’s water-resistant, so it’s great for when the flakes start falling. Best of all, it’s machine washable, to keep it sharp and clean for years.

Every year, we wait until it’s too late, and end up with whatever winter coat we can get our hands-on. Not this year. We’re headed over to macys.com right now and taking advantage of this great deal. We’re gonna get the coat we want this winter, and it’s gonna last for many winters to come. And we’re gonna look great in it.

How about you?

