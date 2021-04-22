European timepieces can trace their origin all the way back to the early 16th century. It was a German clockmaker named Peter Heinlen, specifically, who built the first watch. As a matter of fact, watchmakers in Germany and Switzerland are keeping up that tradition of timekeeping excellence today. Obviously, there isn’t a second to spare if you want to add one of these high-end watches to your collection.

High-End Watches With Vintage European Flair

1. Tutima Patria Dual Time

Built in the German watchmaking town of Glashütte, the Patria Dual Time features an 18-karat rose gold case and complementary alligator strap with a rose gold pin buckle. In addition to being water resistant to 5 atmospheres, the watch includes a sapphire crystal back.

[$19,500; tutima.com]

2. Zenith Chronomaster Sport White Dial

The driving force behind the Chronomaster Sport is unquestionably Zenith’s El Primero 3600 movement. As a result, this sporty, modern watch displays time with the precision of 1/10th of a second.

[$10,000; zenith-watches.com]

3. TAG Heuer 42 mm Carrera Automatic Chronograph, Anthracite Sunray Brushed

Dial, Alligator Strap

The TAG Heuer Carrera features a beveled sapphire crystal dome and steel sapphire case. It’s protected against water up to 100 meters deep. What’s more, the fine-brushed steel watch sports a handsome brown alligator strap with a steel clasp.

[$5,350; tagheuer.com]

4. H. Moser Streamliner Centre Seconds, Matrix Green

The Streamliner Centre Seconds was chiefly designed with a single link bracelet in mind. Featuring a striking green dial and automatic winding system, the minimalist watch chiefly places an emphasis on the basics of time.

[$21,900; h-moser.com]

5. Parmigiani Fleurier Toric Chronomètre

With inspiration coming from the first watch designed by master watchmaker Michel Parmigiani, the Toric Chronomètre contains 220 components and a gold oscillating weight. In addition, the watch’s pendulum beats at a frequency of 28,800 vibrations per hour. Of course that precision has been certified by the Contrôle Officiel Suisse des Chronomètres.

[$20,400; parmigiani.com]

