High-End Watches With Vintage European Flair

Five luxury watches placed in a bowl and around an antique lamp
Tutima, TAG Heuer, H. Moser, and Parmigiani Fleurier watches Directed by Kevin Breen; photography by Daniel Matallana

European timepieces can trace their origin all the way back to the early 16th century. It was a German clockmaker named Peter Heinlen, specifically, who built the first watch. As a matter of fact, watchmakers in Germany and Switzerland are keeping up that tradition of timekeeping excellence today. Obviously, there isn’t a second to spare if you want to add one of these high-end watches to your collection.

 

Tutima Patria Dual Time
Tutima Patria Dual Time Courtesy Image

1. Tutima Patria Dual Time

Built in the German watchmaking town of Glashütte, the Patria Dual Time features an 18-karat rose gold case and complementary alligator strap with a rose gold pin buckle. In addition to being water resistant to 5 atmospheres, the watch includes a sapphire crystal back.

[$19,500; tutima.com]

Zenith Chronomaster Sport White Dial
Zenith Chronomaster Sport White Dial Courtesy Image

2. Zenith Chronomaster Sport White Dial

The driving force behind the Chronomaster Sport is unquestionably Zenith’s El Primero 3600 movement. As a result, this sporty, modern watch displays time with the precision of 1/10th of a second.

[$10,000; zenith-watches.com]

TAG Heuer 42 mm Carrera Automatic Chronograph
TAG Heuer 42 mm Carrera Automatic Chronograph Courtesy Image

3. TAG Heuer 42 mm Carrera Automatic Chronograph, Anthracite Sunray Brushed
Dial, Alligator Strap

The TAG Heuer Carrera features a beveled sapphire crystal dome and steel sapphire case. It’s protected against water up to 100 meters deep. What’s more, the fine-brushed steel watch sports a handsome brown alligator strap with a steel clasp.

[$5,350; tagheuer.com]

H. Moser Streamliner Centre Seconds, Matrix Green
H. Moser Streamliner Centre Seconds, Matrix Green Courtesy Image

4. H. Moser Streamliner Centre Seconds, Matrix Green

The Streamliner Centre Seconds was chiefly designed with a single link bracelet in mind. Featuring a striking green dial and automatic winding system, the minimalist watch chiefly places an emphasis on the basics of time.

[$21,900; h-moser.com]

Parmigiani Fleurier Toric Chronomètre
Parmigiani Fleurier Toric Chronomètre Courtesy Image

5. Parmigiani Fleurier Toric Chronomètre

With inspiration coming from the first watch designed by master watchmaker Michel Parmigiani, the Toric Chronomètre contains 220 components and a gold oscillating weight. In addition, the watch’s pendulum beats at a frequency of 28,800 vibrations per hour. Of course that precision has been certified by the Contrôle Officiel Suisse des Chronomètres.

[$20,400; parmigiani.com]

