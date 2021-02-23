Hit The Court This Spring With These Reebok Basketball Shoes

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Sooner or later that chill in the air will be gone. In its place will be some strong sunshine and the perfect environment to head outside and play some ball. If you like to hit the court when the time is right, get ready for the season now. You just need to head on over to Zappos to pick up the Reebok Lifestyle Avant Guard Basketball Shoes.

As anyone who likes to shoot hoops knows, you need a good pair of shoes to play in. Not just any old kind of shoes. Shoes that’ll protect your feet from the kind of beating that only basketball can deliver. Well, the Reebok Lifestyle Avant Guard Basketball Shoes can deliver that protection in a big way.

What gives the Reebok Lifestyle Avant Guard Basketball Shoes their protection is the midsole. It’s a midsole that is incredibly well padded. That way your feet are cushioned from the shock impact of constantly running up and down the court. It also doesn’t hurt that the shoes fit like a dream. They’re not too tight, so your mobility isn’t limited.

Protection isn’t all that the Reebok Lifestyle Avant Guard Basketball Shoes deliver. No, these shoes also deliver a good deal of style to any man’s wardrobe. The amazing design adds a classic throwback appeal to your look. When stars like Clyde Drexler sport them, you know that they’re worthy of a pickup.

Better yet is that the Reebok Lifestyle Avant Guard Basketball Shoes are on sale. So if you’re looking to get ready for the warm season early, you can pick up a pair right now. You should move too because a pair of shoes like these are sure to be gone in no time at all.

Get It: Pick up the Reebok Lifestyle Avant Guard Basketball Shoes ($83; was $120) at Zappos

