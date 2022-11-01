Hit the Gym With These Reebok Nano X2 Training Shoes

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

When you go to the gym, you gotta have the right gear in tow. Sure, you can throw on whatever old clothes you got since you won’t care if they get beat up. But you want to have gear that will aid in your workout. Something like, say, the Reebok Nano X2 Training Shoes that you can get from Zappos right now.

Reebok is one of the top brands when it comes to workout clothing. It’s been that way for decades and it doesn’t seem like that’ll change anytime soon. Not when they keep putting our bangers like these trainers. And being that it’s one of the top brands, it should be no surprise that it’s carried by the great outlet that is Zappos.

What makes the Reebok Nano X2 Training Shoes a top-tier trainer for the gym rats of the world? The biggest thing in our eyes is the removable Floatride Energy Foam insole. It provides a ton of comfort so your dogs don’t bark and adds a ton of support to help you push through the toughest reps, getting you to see better gains in your workouts.

That’s also aided by the fact that the Reebok Nano X2 Training Shoes have a strong outsole with a ton of traction so you can really bare down and go the extra mile. With its lightweight design and breathability, your feet will feel more comfortable than ever during a workout. Ideal stuff for someone who spends a good amount of time at the gym.

If you go to the gym a lot and want to upgrade the workout wardrobe you got, the Reebok Nano X2 Training Shoes are the shoes for you. You get the comfort and support you need to hit the weights with a little more pep in your step. Pick up a pair now and upgrade your workout routine in no time.

Get It: Pick up the Reebok Nano X2 Training Shoes ($95; was $135) at Zappos

