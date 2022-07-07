Hit The Trails in Comfort and Style With These Erem Xerocole Hiking Boots

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

When the sun is high and the temps are higher, there’s nothing like going out into the woods and taking a nice hike. Just take the day to see the sights and get a good workout in. And those hikes will be more enjoyable if you have the Erem Xerocole Hiking Boots from Huckberry in your life.

The Erem Xerocole Hiking Boots are going to make a big impact on your hiking routine. The soles are very strong and protective, helping keep the uneven and treacherous terrain from hurting those feet. A wood fiber shank board helps in that regard. An integrated toe bumper also helps keep your stride nice and even.

Traction is also kept nice and even thanks to the deep tread lugs that these Erem Xerocole Hiking Boots are made with. Even in loose gravel, you can be nice and steady. The footbed is also incredibly shock absorbing to help you go at any pace you want on any kind of terrain without any foot pain.

More protection is found in these boots thanks to the uppers helping to keep the experience nice and breathable so your feet don’t get overwhelmed. That supple leather helps in that regard. You also won’t have to worry about trail debris causing blisters thanks to the three-quarter gusset and padded collar.

With the Erem Xerocole Hiking Boots in your life, you will be right as rain for any hike going forward. And that’s thanks yet again to Huckberry, a favorite outlet of ours. Head on over to their site to pick up a pair right now while you can so your summer hiking plans are properly prepared ahead of time.

Get It: Pick up the Erem Xerocole Hiking Boots ($170) at Huckberry

