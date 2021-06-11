Hit The Trails With The Rec Short From Bonobos This Summer

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

The summer is all about comfort. With the heat rising, we need to cut down on how much coverage our clothes have. No more long sleeves and when the situation arises, no pants. Go for shorts. And if you need some durable shorts this season, Bonobos has you covered with The Rec Short.

The Rec Short from Bonobos is a great pair of shorts. We can say that because we tried a pair out for ourselves. Like all the Bonobos items we have tried out, it is a winner. And it is going to give you a lot of options this summer. From lounging to working out to hanging out in the water, this is a winner.

You get a great sense of comfort no matter what you are doing because of the craft. Made with a blend of 89%/11% Nylon/Spandex, you will never feel reined in or too constricted. It moves with you to give you mobility and comfort all day long. And it’ll wick away moisture so you don’t sit around in soggy drawers all day.

Another great benefit of The Rec Short is how good it looks. No matter which of the 3 color options you go for, they will fit perfectly with any casual/workout outfit you pair them with. And that is also due to the material blend, which makes these sleek shorts really pop and captures the eye.

So if you’re looking to get a pair of shorts that will handle all you throw at it this season, then The Rec Short is for you. Comfort and stylish no matter what situation you find yourself in, these are a perfect addition to any man’s wardrobe. Pick up a pair now while the getting is still good.

Get It: Pick up The Rec Short ($89) at Bonobos

