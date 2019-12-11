Holiday Flash Sale: Save 70% On This Weighted Blanket At Macy’s

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.





Shopping during the holiday season can be a time-consuming process, but it doesn’t have to be. Finding the right sales and outlets can make things a lot easier. Winter is coming so finding some great items to make the season a little more bearable can be a good idea. An item like The Gravity Weighted Blanket, 70 percent off at Macy’s, certainly fits that bill.

When the cold finally starts to descend upon us this winter, it can be difficult to get to sleep. In any season, The Gravity Weighted Blanket would be a great gift to help those with sleeping problems. But when it’s cold out, it does double duty by keeping you warm in the middle of the night.

The Gravity Weighted Blanket is meant to be 10 percent of your body weight, so it comes in three different weights: 15, 20, and 25 pounds. This blanket gets that weight from microbeads stitched into the blanket. Stitching of the highest quality to maintain even distribution of the beads in the blanket.

All of those beads are surrounded by 100 percent soft cotton, so The Gravity Weighted Blanket is comfortable to have on top of you. So the comfort levels are over the top good. But if you choose, the blanket comes with a polyester cover that is comfortable in its own right. And that cover comes with clamps to keep the blanket in place. All of this ensures an insulated experience so sleep is more comfortable than ever this winter.

Usually, The Gravity Weighted Blanket goes for $600. That’s how well made this is. But right now, for today only, Macy’s is dropping it down 70 percent to a measly $180. At that price, you can’t afford to not get it for someone as a gift this season. Act fast before the clock strikes midnight on December 16.

Get It: Pick up The Gravity Weighted Blanket ($180; was $600) at Macy’s

Check out the great products and gear we recommend to Men’s Journal readers

