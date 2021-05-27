Honor Your Fandom By Grabbing The LFC Nike Home Stadium Jersey

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

The 20/21 Season may have come to an end for fans of the English Premier League, but it does not mean you have to shelve your fandom just yet. If you are a Liverpool FC fan, you are in luck. Because right now, you can buy yourself the brand new LFC Nike Home Stadium Jersey for the 21/22 Season.

To honor the legacy of Liverpool FC, Nike has brought an amazing level of style to the brand new 2021/22 home and training kit. Fans may have noticed that the LFC Nike Home Stadium Jersey got its first wear out at the final home game of the season against Crystal Palace on May 23rd.

Nike didn’t fail when it came to honoring the old-school styling and history of the team. By going all the way back to the all-red design seen in the 1964 season, Nike and Liverpool have brought back some of that edge that manager Bill Shankly wanted the team to have.

Shankly came upon the all-red design back in 1964 because of the psychological edge that red brings. As he said himself, “red is for danger and red is for power”. And that belief helped to fuel the dominance that LFC has shown in the years since.

When the LFC Nike Home Stadium Jersey is worn on the field of play, it isn’t only 1964 that is being represented. You get a lot of 1964 with all that red with the bolted pinstripes and bright crimson sleeve cuffs and neckline. But you’ll also get some 1990’s in there. That’s represented in the fossil-colored swoosh and crest, as well as the updated Standard Chartered sponsor.

Style isn’t the only thing that makes the LFC Nike Home Stadium Jersey such a treat for players and fans alike. Because this jersey feels like a dream. That’s thanks to the highly breathable fabric that is made with Dri-Fit tech to help you stay breezy and sweat-free during the day. And that is due to the highly sustainable way that these jerseys were made.

So not only will you be showing off your love for the LFC with this jersey, but you will also be doing your part to help make a more sustainable earth. These are made with 100% recycled polyester fabric, the source of which being recycled plastic bottles. By cleaning and melting these bottles down to make the material used here, Nike and LFC are leading the way in sustainability.

When the new season starts, you can have yourself a brand new LFC Nike Home Stadium Jersey in hand. And you can get them for yourself as well as the loved ones that share your fandom. For yourself, an adult-sized jersey will cost $91. For the youth, it’s gonna cost $71. And for an elite match jersey, you can throw down $130 to fully dress to impress down at the local pub.

The premier league won’t be starting back up for a while, but you can preorder your LFC Nike Home Stadium Jersey now and if you make a purchase before June 7th, you will get a $10 voucher to spend in the LFC store come July. And as usual, LFC official members get 10% off the jersey.

First team player Virgil Van Dijk himself has said “I can’t wait for the fans to see it in person”. That is because Nike really came through in the clutch with this legacy honoring LFC Nike Home Stadium Jersey. A jersey that you yourself can pick up right now and have in your closet for months before the premier league starts up. So pick up a jersey now and spend the coming months letting everyone know that just because the season is over that your fandom has come to an end.

