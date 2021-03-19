How 100% Capri Is Disrupting the Luxury Travel Retail Scene

This article was produced in partnership with T1.

Many famous designers like Valentino, Chanel, and Hermes have made it increasingly popular to buy ready to wear pieces that add value to a wide range of lifestyles. However, what most household name luxury brands have failed to take into account is the individual climates their clothing is worn.

Luxury market disruptor 100% Capri has flourished in this glaring market gap with their fine linens.

Created by entrepreneur Antonino Aiello, 100% Capri has specifically tailored fabrics that can be integrated into the climates in which they’re being sold.

100% Capri has distinguished itself among the luxury market by employing a team of research analysts to identify key weather metrics at popular resort getaways. Such in-depth analyses make their fabrics ideal for the respective destination they’re being sold.

From St. Barts to South Africa, 100% Capri has fabrics that offer vacationers a refined, native shopping experience uniquely crafted to make consumers look and feel their best, while wearing their tailor-fitted clothing on the shores of their majestic getaway.

As the company continues to further its brand into numerous travel destinations around the world, they’re also pushing linen and travel fashion into the mainstream for experienced luxury shoppers. 100% Capri is sold at premium shopping outlets like Bal Harbour, positioned next to iconic brands like Hermes, Chanel, Gucci, and more.

Although 100% Capri has been operating for over 22 years, they’re now beginning to emerge as a disruptor in the mainstream luxury world, garnering vast attention for the sophisticated shopper in the U.S. and Europe.

They plan on further expanding their brand in the Mideast, Asia, as well as Singapore and Dubai within the next few years.

