How Lab-Grown Diamonds Are Different. And the Same.





Since our inception, humans have built, destroyed, combined, and crafted—we’ve created. Alchemy, the medieval practice of attempting to turn base metals into gold, was practiced for centuries, spanning from Egypt to Greece, eventually taking root in Europe.

Our obsession with creation, with achieving the impossible, is not new. And as technology has advanced, so has our ambition. We’ve found ways to turn raw metals into alloys and complex machinery, bacteria into vaccines, and water into spherical ice cubes that look cool in your bourbon old fashioned. While alchemists like Isaac Newton and Robert Boyle never quite managed to forge 18 karats from iron, they have left us with legacies that have enabled a whole new kind of ambition amongst modern scientists: the creation of diamonds.

Lab-grown diamonds are exactly that, diamonds. They are chemically identical to mined diamonds down to the atom. The only difference is the origin. Couple.co, the first company to disrupt the entire diamond and engagement ring buying process, grows their diamonds in a lab instead of mining them from the ground.

This isn’t a, we-can-clone-goats-now situation, in fact, it’s not a clone at all. Just like mined stones, Couple’s process creates a unique diamond every time. Plus, it’s 100% conflict-free, sustainable, and ethical. The best part? You can get a 35% larger diamond for the same price compared to mined options.

The diamonds start off as a diamond ‘seed’. The seed is a small, flat cut of a lab-grown diamond that acts as a substrate and catalyst for growth. The seed is placed in a chamber and then exposed to a gas form of carbon. High heat and pressure is applied, replicating the conditions found in the earth’s core. Over the course of weeks to months, depending on the size and quality, the diamond grows.

Diamonds are characterized by their crystalline structure, called diamond cubic. It’s this special structure which gives them their hardness, brilliance, and beauty. This structure is identical in both mined and lab-grown diamonds. They have the same optical, physical, and chemical properties, and even the same imperfections or ‘inclusions’. They come in the same range of colours as mined diamonds, and are even graded by the same third-parties on characteristics like carat, clarity, cut, and color.

Lab-grown diamonds have on average 7 times less environmental impact per carat than mined diamonds. One of the most significant disparities is in the mineral waste (read: mining byproduct) produced: To mine one carat of diamond produces 5260 lbs of mineral waste, to just 1.2 lbs per lab-grown diamond.

The “old-school” way of buying engagement rings isn’t working for modern couples.

The mined diamond industry has essentially been selling diamonds the same way for generations. It’s a controlling, confusing, and expensive industry that’s ripe for a shake-up. More than anything, the biggest fear amongst proposers is making a mistake–and who can blame them? Couple.co offers a brand new take on a billion-year-old product. Whether your shopping for an engagement ring, push present, holiday, or anniversary gift like an eternity band or earrings, Couple is here to make the process easy and stress-free.

Couple only sells diamonds of exceptional quality that are colorless and flawless to the naked eye. All of their rings are handcrafted in New York. Each and every stone is G Color, and has VS2 Clarity with an Excellent Grade Cut. Every diamond and ring goes through a 12-step quality control process to ensure all their rings maintain an incredibly high standard.

They’ve changed everything about the process of shopping for diamonds online, from sourcing the diamonds to trying them on with their personal Diamond Concierge service. They even have a 60-day no questions asked, money-back guarantee, so you can take the time to ensure it’s perfect, and something you and your partner will love forever.

Couple’s Guide to Gifting

The Proposal

Close to 40% of proposals happen between Thanksgiving and Valentine’s Day according to a recent Wedding Wire survey. Perhaps unsurprisingly, snuggling up in cooler weather and spending time with loved ones and friends tends to set the perfect romantic mood for a proposal. Couple.co offers a classic and customizable core collection of styles that are guaranteed to live up to the moment. You can also get creative and design your own ring. Expert gemologists and craftsman will work with your inspiration to create a 3D rendering of your design, so you can see exactly how it looks before buying. The easiest way to find the ring is to book an appointment with their Diamond Concierge, a complimentary service that allows you to ask questions, see rings up close, and get expert guidance.

The Big Gesture

For anniversaries, push presents, or perhaps just an extra special holiday gift, Couple recommends a 2.2mm or 3mm Eternity Band. An eternity band can be paired with an engagement ring, wedding band, or worn on it’s own. It can also be worn on any finger, making it perfect for those who aren’t sure of their partner’s ring size. Couple also offers free resizing and change of metal color, so you can be sure whatever you choose will be perfect for your partner.

The Essentials

Perfect to unwrap on any holiday, a delicate 18k gold plain band or pave eternity band is essential for any woman. Ideal for stacking and beautiful on it’s own, a general rule of thumb is to stay within the metal color family that your partner usually wears. If she prefers gold jewelry day to day, opt for the 18k yellow gold. Mixing metals is also very common, and the white gold pave band will sparkle brilliantly alongside any other jewelry.

For Men

The 4.5mm rounded yellow gold band is a classic wedding band choice (perfect for winter nuptials). It looks great with any color of metal watch and is designed to fit comfortably for all-day wear. A thinner style or flat-edged design can be worn as a wedding band or on any finger as a style piece.

