How SUITABLEE Became the World’s Most Sophisticated Custom Suit Design Platform

Written in partnership with Ascend Agency

In the world of men’s fashion, custom suits are the ultimate symbol of style and sophistication. For some, however, they are an indulgence they simply cannot afford. That was until SUITABLEE came along with their bespoke suit design platform that married artificial intelligence and old-school tailoring to offer luxurious garments at affordable prices for everyone.

The end result is a gorgeous suit designed just for you without any compromises in quality. The best part about this company? It eliminates the prospect of having to stand still while someone meticulously measures every inch of your body to get the right fit through AI-assisted automatic sizing. And now, SUITABLEE’s founders are kicking it a notch higher.

Since SUITABLEE’s launch in 2015, the company’s founders, Jean-Sebastien Siow and Jean-Jeremie Siow, have been collecting and analyzing data on how to improve their customer experience. Over the years, SUITABLEE’s sizing technology has generated custom design patterns derived from a wealth of data from thousands of body scans of their local customers. All customers have to do is answer 12 simple questions, and the company will get a perfect match for them. This system has yielded a high precision rate, with only about 10% of online sales requiring minor adjustments.

After getting the right size and fit down to a science, Jean-Sebastien Siow and Jean-Jeremie Siow’s next step was customizing the designs. A crucial aspect of that is having the perfect fabric and styling designs for customers to choose from. The duo’s latest innovation, the world’s most sophisticated custom suit design platform, takes care of both aspects.

At the click of a button, the customer can access a database with hundreds of fabrics and designs to choose from and use a state-of-the-art designing tool to customize their suit. Once you choose the fabric and design you want for your suit, you can then complete the process by using the AI sizing or following the team’s detailed explanation to measure your body from home or buy a custom size.

According to the team, no other company provides the sheer amount of customization SUITABLEE does in terms of styling options. SUITABLEE invites you to “Feel the power of a true custom design and fit experience.” Having too many choices can overwhelm you, which is why the SUITABLEE team offers a free virtual consultation. You can schedule a quick video call with SUITABLEE’s suit specialists, who will help you find your perfect fit in no time.

As the online fashion market grows, founders Jean-Sebastien Siow and Jean-Jeremie Siow are looking for even more ways to make their customers happy and reach more markets. Already, they have hit huge milestones through investing in technology, which has enabled SUITABLEE to grow from a small, local brand to a dominant player in the U.S. and Canadian markets. Right now, the goal is to scale further and become a renowned global brand, making custom suits more accessible to the average person.

Jean-Sebastien Siow and Jean-Jeremie Siow’s dream is to make SUITABLEE one of the top three online custom suit providers by 2023 from a revenue perspective and serve an even broader demographic. As the e-commerce sector grows, they also hope to diversify their ventures and multiply their revenue streams by leveraging technology.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!