10 Ways to Look Better Instantly

Chose a bold sock, but not a crazy sock

A lot can be said for a solid sock in a bold color. Once it gets busy with a lot of stripes, designs, or polka dots, it can get distracting and take you from modern to messy. If you’re not sure, I suggest sticking to a classic, simple sock choice in a bold color. Personally, I’ve made my go-to sock a cherry red. I put it with everything and just say it matches. Because it’s a primary color, it tends to be bold without contrasting from most outfits. Don’t like red? That’s fine. Find something you like and try it out. If it doesn’t work, try something else. Luckily socks tend to be an inexpensive way to have fun with an outfit. An easy way to mix and match is to go with UniQlo socks.

