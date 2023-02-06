10 Ways to Look Better Instantly

Find a good suit, and wear it

We’ve become a culture that considers an ill-fitting, button-down tucked into an old pair of khakis “dressed up.” Well, it’s not. Walking into a room and being the guy in the suit really makes you stand out in the best way possible. That can only build confidence, which leads to more success, which leads to a more fulfilling life, which leads to… well, you get the point. I suggest a nice rich navy because it’ll go with just about everything. And a nice suit doesn’t have to break the bank. With options like Alton Lane, J. Crew, and Suitsupply, you can find a quality suit that fits you the way it should for around $600.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!