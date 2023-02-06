10 Ways to Look Better Instantly

Groom your hair everywhere

Yes, everywhere. Eyebrows, ears, nose, back, chest, balls…I’m not saying you need to shave and trim everything away. There’s not one formula that works for all guys, but the vast majority of men can benefit from being aware and on top of unnecessary or unsightly hair. As we age, hair starts getting in the way of things. Amending your routine can really make a big difference in your outward appearance. I would assume you know how to use a razor, and tweezers are pretty self explanatory. A tool that will give you the most bang for your buck is the Philips Norelco Multigroom 7000. Don’t confuse this with over-manscaping, just a friendly suggestion to keep it all in check.

