10 Ways to Look Better Instantly

Invest in a man’s watch

We can’t all afford the Rolex Submariner or Cartier Tank, but there are myriad reputable timepieces out there that are classic and refined without being too expensive. Movado, Tissot, Tudor, and Shinola are just a few to get you started. Watches are a symbol of success whether you want to admit it or not, so investing in a decent one isn’t a bad idea. I like a steel bracelet with a neutral face to start, then, for the next one, maybe venture into a leather or croc accent. The goal is to establish a watch wardrobe that’ll go with just about anything.

