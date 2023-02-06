10 Ways to Look Better Instantly

Match your belt, shoes, and accessories

Match doesn’t have to mean match. If wearing a full suit or a more formal outfit, the leather or suede of the belt should match in color and sheen to the shoe, or as close as you can get. If wearing a more casual suit or outfit—with something like a Jack Purcell—try a neutral leather, canvas, or mixed-material woven belt for a cool look without trying to be too “matchy-matchy.” Adding a bag, some gloves, or a hat? When in doubt, keep tones together (various shades of brown leather, but no black, or various blacks and grays, no browns).

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!