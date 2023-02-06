10 Ways to Look Better Instantly

Moisturize with SPF every day

We are in the modern age. Leave the caveman method to your diet, not your skincare routine. If I could convince you to do ONE thing in the morning beyond washing your hair and body with the same bar of soap, it would be applying sunscreen (30 or 50 SPF) or putting on a moisturizer with SPF. This simple addition will not only get rid of dry, flaky skin but will help you age a little more gracefully.

