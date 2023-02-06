10 Ways to Look Better Instantly

Step up your shoe care

Keeping your shoes in good shape will elevate your overall apperance. Our feet are the foundation of our bodies. Our shoes are the foundation of our outfits. We don’t suggest running a marathon in your old beat-up trainers, and we don’t suggest going on a blind date in an old beat-up pair of Oxfords. Whether your shoes are $95 from DSW or $895 from Ferragamo, a shoe that’s been cared for will last longer and make a better impression. Also, the guy who takes care of your shoes is called a cobbler, not a “shoe guy.” He’ll appreciate that you know that.

