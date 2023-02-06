10 Ways to Look Better Instantly

Upgrade your scent

OK, you won’t look better per se; but a signature scent wll give you confidence and make you stand out more to women. There are a lot of fragrances to choose in the world. My suggestion is find two that work and stick with them. Fragrances are typically priced based on concentration. Simply put, perfume is the most concentrated, Eau de Toilette is next, then comes cologne. Don’t let the words fool you, guys can use perfume as well, you just don’t need as much since it stays with you longer. It’s a common misconception that women wear perfume and men wear cologne. My personal favorites of late are Oud Wood by Tom Ford, Terre d’Hermes by Hermes, Corduroy by Zirh, and Colonia by Aqua Di Parma. These are great, full-bodied scents that transition through seasons.

