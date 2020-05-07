Most mornings, a once-over with an electric razor will suffice. But certain days call for the ultimate slow shave with minimal irritation and no ingrown hairs. Here is your five-step step, at-home, barber-shop-worthy routine.

Perfect the Art of the Slow Shave in 5 Steps

1. Exfoliate

Just like sanding wood before staining it, the gritty L:A Bruket Petitgrain Face Scrub ($34) uses sea salt to gently slough off the outer layer of rough, dead skin, reducing razor drag. The almond oil it contains softens and calms the face.

2. Condition

Pat your face dry with a clean washcloth, and apply a few drops of Acqua di Parma Barbiere Shaving Oil ($66). The lemon peel oil and basil extract–infused formula with hyaluronic acid softens hair and skin for better razor glide.

3. Lather

Pick a shave agent that hydrates skin with natural oils and extracts, like Claus Porto’s Musgo Real Classic Scent Shaving Soap ($50 with lather bowl). Whip it with a badger brush until it’s aerated, which will take a couple of minutes.

4. Shave

Supply Single-Edge 2.0 Safety Razor ($75) is an easy introduction to a single-blade razor, facilitating a close shave with fewer bumps and ingrown hairs. If you have irritation-prone skin, avoid shaving same spot more than once or twice.

5. Protect

Give your skin a cold-water rinse to close the pores, then apply a nickel-size amount of Bevel’s Restoring Aftershave Balm ($15). It soothes on contact and helps reduce the dark spots that come from razor burn.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!