Huckberry And Lululemon Have Teamed Up To Make This Amazing Down Jacket

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

For any man that is looking to add some new outdoors ready clothing to their wardrobe, Huckberry is the place to be. The options are stylish and very durable. But what happens when you partner up Huckberry with Lululemon? Well, you get the Huckberry Lululemon Navigation Down Jacket.

Partnering up for the first exclusive item in the Huckberry store, Huckberry and Lululemon really knock it out of the park with the Navigation Down Jacket. Unsurprisingly, coming from these two brands, it is ready for any trip you need to take outdoors this winter without a problem at all.

For any jacket that works well in the winter, you want it to be well insulated. And the Huckberry Lululemon Navigation Down Jackett is very well insulated. You’ll stay warm on those trips outdoors. Not only that, but the goose down it is filled with is lightweight, so you don’t feel too bogged down when you’re walking around.

Comfort is also very high with the Huckberry Lululemon Navigation Down Jacket. If it’s just cold or it’s cold and wet, this will keep you warm and dry. That’s thanks to the shell being made with water-resistant materials that stretch and move with you so you don’t feel too stiff when you’re out and about.

And, of course, the Huckberry Lululemon Navigation Down Jacket is very stylish. This is a great looking jacket. In tandem with the efficacy of the jacket itself, there is no reason why you shouldn’t pick this bad boy up. Trust us. We got our hands on this and we fell in love. Do yourself a favor and pick it up now while you still can.

Get It: Pick up the Huckberry Lululemon Navigation Down Jacket ($248) at Huckberry

Check out the great products and gear we recommend to Men’s Journal readers

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!