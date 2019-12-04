Here’s How You Could Win a Vintage Rolex Watch From Huckberry

We’re deep into holiday shopping season, and if buying all these gifts for other people has you feeling, well, a little neglected, we have good news. Head over to Huckberry, weary shopper, because now’s your chance to win a little something nice for yourself. As part of the company’s “Grail Gifts” giveaway, you’ll be entered to win a vintage 1967 Rolex GMT 1675 Mark 1.5 Dial watch when you spend $50 or more on the site. The offer’s only available today, Dec. 4 and tomorrow, Dec. 5, and Huckberry is giving away just one watch.

The Rolex is the first of two Grail Gifts that Huckberry is giving away (the next one will be announced on Dec. 8), and it’s really something special. Valued at a cool 14 grand, this watch is famous for its two-tone “Pepsi dial” with the striking blue and red bezel. It has been featured on many famous wrists over the years, including Pablo Picasso, Marlon Brando, and several NASA astronauts. You’ll definitely be in good company if you’re the one to nab it.

Luckily for you, Huckberry’s extensive selection of apparel, home decor, and more makes it easy to blaze through your holiday shopping list and meet the $50 threshold. We’re big fans of their Whiskey Peaks tumblers, to name one example—these feature topographic impressions of famous mountains from around the globe on the bottom of each glass. On the apparel end of things, Huckberry carries unique brands like Taylor Stitch and Flint & Tinder, so you can pick up some high-quality, stylish threads that make great gifts.

Wrap up your shopping today and tomorrow, and you could win something really nice for yourself, too.

