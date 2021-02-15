Huckberry Has Just Restocked The Waxed Trucker Jacket

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

When you need some new clothing, you’d be best served by checking out the items over at Huckberry. Lots of people do. That’s why items tend to sell out quickly over there. So when a restock happens, you need to jump on it before they sell out again. Which is what happened with the Flint and Tinder Flannel-lined Waxed Trucker Jacket.

After being a pretty big seller for Huckberry, the Flint and Tinder Flannel-lined Waxed Trucker Jacket has been completely restocked. All of the color options and sizes you could desire. And when you get your hands on it, you’ll understand why it’s such a big seller. That’s what happened to us when we got ahold of one to wear.

For the remaining days of the winter we got ahead of us, the Flint and Tinder Flannel-lined Waxed Trucker Jacket is going to be a perfect fashion companion. For one, it is incredibly strong and durable. The insulation is strong, so you won’t have any issues with it falling apart nor with it keeping you cold when you need warmth.

The Flint and Tinder Flannel-lined Waxed Trucker Jacket gets that warmth from the sailcloth it is made with being waxed. That way the cold can’t get in and the warmth can’t get out. It also helps with keeping you dry when the need arises. The blanket lining also helps in a big way at keeping you warm and comfortable this season.

One also can’t overstate how great the Flint and Tinder Flannel-lined Waxed Trucker Jacket looks. Getting our hands on one was a big boost to our wardrobe. It’s a perfect addition to pretty much any outfit you can pair with it this winter. Now that it’s back in stock, you can get one to add this amazing warmth and style to your closet now. Trust us. You won’t regret it at all.

Get It: Pick up the Flint and Tinder Flannel-lined Waxed Trucker Jacket ($240) at Huckberry

