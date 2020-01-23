Huckberry Has Outerwear On Sale For Up To 50% Off

Flint and Tinder Washable Waxed Drifter Jacket GET IT!

A great jacket for the winter. It’s really stylish and good as a part of an ensemble that is built around layers. On it’s own this jacket won’t beat back the cold on a truly horrid winter day, but atop other winter wear it will work as a great front line defense against the cold.

Get It: Pick up the Flint and Tinder Washable Waxed Drifter Jacket ($129; was $238) at Huckberry

