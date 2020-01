Wellen Dawn Patrol Fleece GET IT!

This is a great little option for when you’re going out for a hike or out for a run. It’ll keep you warm but it also breathes so you aren’t overwhelmed. It’s even great for a night out. Just throw it on and the winter winds won’t bother you.

Get It: Pick up the Wellen Dawn Patrol Fleece ($95; was $128) at Huckberry

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!