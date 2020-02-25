Huckberry Has The Denim Jacket You’ll Love To Have This Spring

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Spring is just a few weeks away at this point. So the Flint and Tinder Defender Denim Jacket on sale at Huckberry would make for a great addition to your wardrobe now.

The Flint and Tinder Defender Denim Jacket is great for the winter because it’s insulated. But it isn’t so heavy that you can wear it on its own in the brutal cold. Throw it on over a hoodie or a long sleeve shirt. But it’s lightweight enough to wear on a moderate spring day. When the wind is whipping and the temperature drops at night, this jacket will be your good friend.

Style has to be taken into account when your shopping for clothes. And with a denim jacket, you want to make sure the denim is high-quality. The Flint and Tinder Defender Denim Jacket is made with top-of-the-line, recycled denim that gives this coat a great look. The dark blue on this denim will pop. Any outfit that you throw this on over will look complete.

Plenty of denim out there won’t stand up to the stress of everyday life. But that’s not a problem with the Flint and Tinder Defender Denim Jacket. You will get a long shelf life out of it. That’s because it is made with aramid fibers that are found in bulletproof vests and combat helmets. So there’s no worry about wearing them a lot. A washing machine can’t wreck this.

So if you want to add a new piece of fashion to your closet that can be worn now and for months down the road, the Flint and Tinder Defender Denim Jacket is for you. It’s a real looker and can be worn comfortably in the winter or the spring. And it’s made so durably that you can keep this in your closet for years to come. At this price, you can’t wait around. It will go out of stock soon enough. So pick one up while you can.

Get It: Pick up the Flint and Tinder Defender Denim Jacket ($167; was $238) at Huckberry

