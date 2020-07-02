Huckberry Has The Slip Ons You Deserve To Wear This Summer

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Looking to spend a lot of time relaxing outdoors this summer? Hanging by the pool or down by the beach? Not the worst way to spend these coming months. If you plan on doing so, you’re gonna want to pick up these amazing Astorflex Wakeflex Slip Ons from Huckberry right now.

There’s no need to put on sneakers or anything like that when you’re hanging out by the water. You want comfort that is made for the summer heat. Nothing too constricting or heavy. Definitely nothing you need to wear socks in. Which is where the Astorflex Wakeflex Slip Ons come into play.

Unlike other shoes like it, the Astorflex Wakeflex Slip Ons is made with a casual sneaker outsole. That way you are getting the utmost comfort when you’re wearing them. And they’re durable enough to last all day long. No need to worry about them getting to beat up like other loafers.

It doesn’t hurt that the Astorflex Wakeflex Slip Ons are amazing to look at. That premium leather outer gives it a rich, appealing design that will go with any summer outfit you wear with them. That’s no throw-away leather either. It’s soft European leather handmade by a family of craftsmen in Northern Italy.

A pair of loafers like the Astorflex Wakeflex Slip Ons usually cost a little bit of money. With this kind of craftsmanship at hand, it only makes sense. But right now, you can save on these bad boys thanks to the 4th of July weekend sale. No better time than ever to pick up a pair while you still can. The summer demands it.

